New Music Friday: The best albums out Jan. 10

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson is joined by KCRW's Travis Holcombe to run down their four favorite albums out today, as well as the revamped version of SZA's 'LANA' project.

Featured Albums

• SZA, 'SOS Deluxe: LANA'

• Franz Ferdinand, 'The Human Fear'

• Ethel Cain, 'Perverts'

• zzzahara, 'Spiral Your Way Out'

• Moonchild Sanelly, 'Full Moon'

Other notable albums out January 10

• Starflyer 59, Dejame Dormir

• Ringo Starr, Look Up

• William Basinski and Richard Chartier, Aurora Terminalis

• Lambrini Girls, Who Let The Dogs Out

• Skiifall (prod. by Kenny Beats), Lovers Til I'm Gone EP

• Early James, Medium Raw

• Lil Baby, WHAM (Extended Version)

• Bridget Hayden and The Apparitions, Cold Blows the Rain

• Nate Wooley, Henry House

• Rio Da Yung Og, RIO FREE

