'The Last Showgirl' gives Pamela Anderson her closeup

By Stephen Thompson,
Aisha HarrisBrittany LuseCate YoungHafsa FathimaLennon SherburneMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published January 10, 2025 at 8:45 AM EST
Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl.
Roadside Attractions
Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl.

In the new movie The Last Showgirl, a woman finds herself with few options as she approaches the end of her long career as a dancer in Las Vegas. The film marks a new chapter in the star-crossed acting career of Pamela Anderson. Directed by Gia Coppola, it tells a story about aging, parenthood, the underbelly of show business, and what happens when the world no longer buys what you're selling.

