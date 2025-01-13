© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
How batteries are already changing the grid

By Cooper Katz McKim,
Darian WoodsCorey BridgesKate Concannon
Published January 13, 2025 at 8:54 AM EST
Arevon's California Flats project
Arevon Energy
Arevon's California Flats project

Renewable energy, when it comes to solar and wind power, has always had a caveat: it can only run when the wind blows or the sun shines. The idea of a battery was floated around to make renewables available 24/7. For years, it existed as an expensive, little-used technology. And then in 2021, it took off.

In California, there is now enough grid-scale battery storage to power millions of homes, at least for a few hours, and it's growing fast. How did that happen, and what does the newfound success mean for the grid?

This week, we dig into three stories about grid-scale battery storage. Today, we go on-the-ground to California, where batteries first took off in the U.S.

.

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez.

Cooper Katz McKim
Darian Woods
Corey Bridges
Kate Concannon
