How batteries are already changing the grid

Renewable energy, when it comes to solar and wind power, has always had a caveat: it can only run when the wind blows or the sun shines. The idea of a battery was floated around to make renewables available 24/7. For years, it existed as an expensive, little-used technology. And then in 2021, it took off.

In California, there is now enough grid-scale battery storage to power millions of homes, at least for a few hours, and it's growing fast. How did that happen, and what does the newfound success mean for the grid?

This week, we dig into three stories about grid-scale battery storage. Today, we go on-the-ground to California, where batteries first took off in the U.S.

Related episodes:

Rooftop solar's dark side (Apple / Spotify)

How EV batteries tore apart Michigan (Update) (Apple / Spotify)

How China became solar royalty (Apple / Spotify)

Wind boom, wind bust (Two windicators) (Apple / Spotify)

.

Copyright 2025 NPR