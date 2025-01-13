© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Mark Lilla's new book explores the psychology and consequences of willful ignorance

Published January 13, 2025 at 8:54 AM EST
Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Author Mark Lilla is professor of humanities at Columbia University specializing in intellectual history. His new book, Ignorance and Bliss: On Wanting Not to Know, examines the tendencies for willful ignorance in human nature and the correlations of those tendencies to education castes. In today's episode, Lilla speaks to NPR's Asma Khalid about curiosity and the role social media plays in choosing to engage with information and facts.

To listen to Book of the Day sponsor-free and support NPR's book coverage, sign up for Book of the Day+ at plus.npr.org/bookoftheday

