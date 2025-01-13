© 2025 WRVO Public Media
President-elect Trump blames Gov. Newsom for California wildfires

By Tamara Keith,
Domenico MontanaroKirk Siegler
Published January 13, 2025 at 4:29 PM EST

The Los Angeles area has been devastated by wildfires over the past week. As officials work to get the two biggest fires contained, president-elect Trump blames Governor Gavin Newsom for the disaster's scale.

This episode: White House correspondent Tamara Keith, national correspondent Kirk Siegler, and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

_______________________________________________________

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

