President-elect Trump blames Gov. Newsom for California wildfires
The Los Angeles area has been devastated by wildfires over the past week. As officials work to get the two biggest fires contained, president-elect Trump blames Governor Gavin Newsom for the disaster's scale.
This episode: White House correspondent Tamara Keith, national correspondent Kirk Siegler, and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.
_______________________________________________________
The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.
Copyright 2025 NPR