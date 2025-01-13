Why smoke from the Los Angeles fires is still so dangerous

This is a developing story. For the latest local updates head to LAist.com and sign up for breaking news alerts.

Air quality in the Los Angeles region has plummeted due to smoke from the ongoing wildfires. And with all that smoke comes possible risks to human health. So what actually is smoke? Jessica Gilman, an atmospheric chemist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, explains what it's made of, how it behaves in the atmosphere, and smoke's role in climate change.

Check out the CDC's recommendations for avoiding smoke inhalation here. Read more of NPR's coverage of the fires.

