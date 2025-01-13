© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Why smoke from the Los Angeles fires is still so dangerous

By Emily Kwong,
Jessica YungRebecca Ramirez
Published January 13, 2025 at 8:54 AM EST

This is a developing story. For the latest local updates head to LAist.com and sign up for breaking news alerts.

Air quality in the Los Angeles region has plummeted due to smoke from the ongoing wildfires. And with all that smoke comes possible risks to human health. So what actually is smoke? Jessica Gilman, an atmospheric chemist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, explains what it's made of, how it behaves in the atmosphere, and smoke's role in climate change.

Check out the CDC's recommendations for avoiding smoke inhalation here. Read more of NPR's coverage of the fires.

Questions, story ideas or want us to dig more into the science underpinning natural disasters? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we'd love to hear from you!

This episode was produced by Rebecca Ramirez, edited by Viet Le and fact-checked by Emily Kwong. The update was produced and edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Jessica Yung.

