(dot) Gov: The Treasury, The IRS, And America's Money

It's the country's least favorite federal agency. Especially around this time of year.

The Internal Revenue Service is responsible for collecting America's taxes and administering tax laws. Which means it draws a lot of ire from our nation's citizens. But the work it does is vital to funding federal agencies, services, programs, and much more.

In the same vein, the Department of the Treasury is responsible for managing federal finances. The public probably best knows it for its influence on interest rates.

How do these agencies work together? And how do their employees work for the country? We dive into the IRS and the Treasury in this edition of dot Gov.

