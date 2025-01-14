© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Lawmakers hope state budget will provide money for SUNY Upstate ER

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published January 14, 2025 at 5:08 AM EST
August 02, 2023- Liverpool, NY - Governor Kathy Hochul speaks in Liverpool NY on August 2, 2023 to announce new details surrounding the Micron's child care commitments, as part of its historic $100 billion investment to build a cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing campus in Clay, Onondaga County. The transformational public-private partnership will bring up to 50,000 jobs to Central New York. As part of the agreement between Micron and New York State, Micron has purchased a parcel of land on Caughdenoy Road in Clay that will be developed to provide on-site daycare for Micron employees.
Darren McGee
/
Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

As Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to deliver her State of the State Address Tuesday, lawmakers representing central New York are keeping a close eye on whether she will prioritize helping SUNY Upstate with its emergency department.

State Sen. Rachel May (D-Syracuse) said once she had her own harrowing experience as a patient in the emergency room at SUNY Upstate when it was so crowded she was placed right next to a seriously injured person who died.

"It brought home to me just how crowded and inadequate the facility was for the very high-level trauma response that they do at Upstate,” she said.

May said she realized while the staff was doing a great job, the facility needed a massive upgrade. That’s why she was one of 10 state lawmakers who sent a letter to the governor, as part of a bipartisan effort to fund an improved emergency department at the hospital.

The SUNY Board of Trustees requested that the governor include $450 million in her budget to create a new annex, including more operating rooms, more space, and a burn unit.

May said, that in addition to meeting the current and future needs of the area, the investment would match the amount allocated to SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn.

"This is partly about equity but I mean it's really more about the need,” May said. “It's a need that we just can't ignore any longer."

SUNY Upstate released a statement saying, “Dr. Dewan and the Upstate leadership team are grateful to Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to Upstate Medical, and her vision for a strong healthcare system for New Yorkers. We look forward to continuing to work together with the Governor and the Legislature to meet the growing healthcare needs of our region and improve access to essential care for all.”
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
