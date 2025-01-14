New York passed a ban on gas stoves in new buildings. Could Trump interfere?

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering an executive order to protect gas stoves from local bans, putting a potential thorn in New York’s ban on some gas stoves in new buildings set to kick-in next year.

In 2023, New York became the first state to pass a ban on installing new gas stoves as part of an effort to reduce climate-warming emissions and potential health concerns associated with burning gas inside homes.

The law requires some new buildings to have all-electric appliances starting in 2026. It does not impact gas appliances that people already have.

Last week, Reuters reported that two officials familiar with Trump’s plan said the president-elect is considering an executive action to protect gas stoves. According to Reuters, the details of the executive order are still under discussion, but it could include withholding federal funding from states that disincentivize gas stoves or impose regulations that make them less accessible.

It's unclear what an executive order targeting stoves could do, said Amy Turner, director of the Cities Climate Law Initiative at the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University.

“The President himself does not have a lot of authority to regulate stoves,” said Turner. “Whether incentivizing gas stoves, disincentivizing the phasing [in] of electric stoves, the President himself doesn't have a ton of direct authority.”

Generally, appliance regulations require an act of Congress, Turner said. However, she added that Trump could set funding requirements that essentially punish states and cities that limit gas stoves.

In New York, buildings account for one-third of the state’s climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions, which mostly come from burning gas, oil, or other fossil fuels for heating. The state has committed to reducing its emissions by 40% by 2030 – a goal it remains behind on .

Republican lawmakers, including in New York, have fought against regulations that seek to phase out fossil fuel-burning appliances from new buildings over concerns that they could limit consumers’ choices and create additional expenses.

Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy, who represents part of the Southern Tier, sponsored legislation in 2023 that would prohibit the federal Department of Energy from setting energy-saving standards for appliances. The legislation passed the House before dying in committee in the Senate. Langworthy did not immediately respond to WSKG’s request for comment about whether he would support an executive order protecting gas stoves.

Bans on gas stoves have already faced numerous challenges in court. In Berkeley, California, a judge blocked the city’s ban on gas stoves in new homes. A similar lawsuit brought by oil and gas industry trade groups against New York’s ban is currently playing out in federal court.

To Turner, it’s essential to keep in mind that phasing out gas stoves is a small component of New York’s overall effort to reduce climate-warming emissions from buildings.

“Gas stoves have become part of the culture war,” said Turner. “The gas stove question is really not meant to be this issue that's holding up the very needed transition to cleaner buildings.”

