The Contenders, Vol. 2: The songs we can't stop playing this week

NPR Music's Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen fill in for host Robin Hilton, who's under the weather, and share the latest from Michelle Zauner's project, Japanese Breakfast. The song, "Orlando in Love," is the lead single from For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), Zauner's first new album since her memoir, Crying in H Mart, spent more than a year on the New York Times bestseller list.

We've also got a new Sufjan Stevens-produced track from singer Denison Witmer, twisted electro-jazz from Nicolas Jaar's DARKSIDE, the gnarled rock of Deep Sea Diver and more.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Deep Sea Diver: "Shovel," from Billboard Heart

2. SPELLLING: "Portrait of My Heart," from Portrait of My Heart

3. Japanese Breakfast: "Orlando in Love," from For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)

4. Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek, "Hop Bico" from Yarın Yoksa

5. Denison Witmer: "A House With," from Anything At All

6. DARKSIDE: "S.N.C," from Nothing

