(dot) Gov: The Department Of Agriculture And The Environmental Protection Agency

It's safe to say most Americans hear the most about the U.S. Department of Agriculture when things go wrong — namely when something has to be recalled.

But the department is responsible for so much more than just delivering bad news. It consists of 29 agencies that employ some 100,000 employees across 4,500 locations both domestic and abroad.

Another agency whose name shows up when things go wrong is the Environmental Protection Agency. As its name implies, it's tasked with creating and upholding standards that protect the health of Americans and our environment, including our natural resources and ecosystems. It's an important, if sometimes thankless, responsibility.

So, what are these federal employees at these agencies responsible for? And how do they get it done?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR