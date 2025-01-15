© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The race to produce lithium

By Darian Woods,
Adrian MaCooper Katz McKimKate Concannon
Published January 15, 2025 at 9:23 AM EST
A spool of lithium in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Bloomberg
A spool of lithium in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Lithium is one of the hot commodities of the 21st century: needed for electric vehicles, semiconductors needed for AI, and grid-scale batteries. While the U.S. was once a pioneer in lithium production, it's fallen off — with others, including China, taking the reins. On our third and final episode of our grid battery series, we look at the race to produce the key ingredient in most of these batteries.

