ICYMI: Israel And Hamas Have Agreed To A Ceasefire Deal

Negotiators have reached a ceasefire deal, with a path to ending Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza. It is set to begin on Jan. 19.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas' attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. About 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage. In response, Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza.

Gaza's health ministry says more than 46,500 people have been killed during the war. A new, peer-reviewed study in The Lancet suggests that the death toll could be 40 percent higher than that tally. Israel says 94 of the hostages remain in Gaza, of whom 34 are presumed dead.

What does the deal mean for both sides? What does it mean for the future of the Middle East?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR