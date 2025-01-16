Ralph Nader, Consumer Crusader (Throwback)

Whether it's pesticides in your cereal or the door plug flying off your airplane, consumers today have plenty of reasons to feel like corporations might not have their best interests at heart. At a moment when the number of product recalls is high and trust in the government is low, we're going to revisit a time when a generation of people felt empowered to demand accountability from both companies and elected leaders — and got results. Today on the show, the story of the U.S. consumer movement and its controversial leader: the once famous, now infamous Ralph Nader.

Guests:

Ralph Nader, American political activist, author and consumer advocate.

Joan Claybrook, lawyer and former president of Public Citizen.

Paul Sabin, Randolph W. Townsend, Jr. Professor of History and Professor of American Studies at Yale University.

To access bonus episodes and listen to Throughline sponsor-free, subscribe to Throughline+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/throughline.

Copyright 2025 NPR