© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The light and dark of Ted Danson (encore)

Published January 16, 2025 at 8:44 AM EST

We're listening back this week to our conversation with actor Ted Danson. Ted seems like he's everywhere these days. He's the host of the podcast, "Where Everybody Knows Your Name," stars in the Netflix show, "A Man on the Inside," and was given the Carol Burnett Award at the 2025 Golden Globes. In this conversation, Ted goes deep with Rachel on aging, marriage and what he calls "karmic poo."

To listen sponsor-free, access bonus episodes and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Podcasts