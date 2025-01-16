The light and dark of Ted Danson (encore)

We're listening back this week to our conversation with actor Ted Danson. Ted seems like he's everywhere these days. He's the host of the podcast, "Where Everybody Knows Your Name," stars in the Netflix show, "A Man on the Inside," and was given the Carol Burnett Award at the 2025 Golden Globes. In this conversation, Ted goes deep with Rachel on aging, marriage and what he calls "karmic poo."

