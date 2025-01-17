(dot) Gov: The Department Of The Interior And The Department of Energy

For the this installment of our (dot) GOV series, we're taking a closer look at two departments with big responsibilities.

The Department of the Interior is tasked with protecting and managing the nation's "natural resources and cultural heritage." It's often referred to as "The Department of Everything Else." It's made up of about 70-thousand workers.

Meanwhile, the Department of Energy sounds a bit more straightforward –

but even then, what exactly does "energy" entail – especially in an agency with about 13-thousand federal workers?

We dig into the departments and the people running them. What kind of impact are these departments expecting new leadership to have?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR