Is fact-checking "censorship?" Why Meta's changes are a win for conservatives.

By Brittany Luse,
Huo JingnanCorey Antonio RoseBarton GirdwoodJasmine RomeroVeralyn Williams
Published January 17, 2025 at 8:44 AM EST
Meta & "censorship" on its platforms
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Yasin Baturhan Ergin/Anadolu via Getty Images
Meta & "censorship" on its platforms

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta will end their third-party fact checking program, loosen their hate speech restrictions, and move some of the company to Texas. What's all of that signal about what we will see on social platforms in the coming months and years?

Brittany Luse is joined by NPR reporter Huo Jingnan and Washington Post tech reporter Naomi Nix to break down Meta's tangled relationship to misinformation and how these changes will impact users.

Plus, Brittany, NPR Staff, and NPR listeners share their memories of Los Angeles in a special "Love Letter to LA" amid the ongoing wildfires.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Huo Jingnan
Huo Jingnan (she/her) is an assistant producer on NPR's investigations team.
Corey Antonio Rose
Barton Girdwood
Jasmine Romero
Veralyn Williams
Veralyn Williams (she/her) is a Peabody and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist who has been asking hard questions about our world since she picked up her first microphone in 2004. Now she brings her skills (and ears) to her role as executive producer of programming at NPR.