New Music Friday: The best albums out Jan. 17

By Stephen Thompson,
Kara Manning
Published January 17, 2025 at 8:44 AM EST
NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomes aboard Kara Manning of New York City public radio station WFUV to discuss the best new albums hitting streaming services on Friday, Jan. 17.

Featured Albums

• Mac Miller, Balloonerism
• The Weather Station, Humanhood
• jasmine.4.t, You are the Morning
• Victoria Canal, Slowly, It Dawns
• Blue Lake, Weft

Other notable albums out Jan. 17

• Songhoy Blues, Heritage
• Ela Minus, DIA
• Kele (of Block Party), The Singing Winds, Pt. 3
• Pastel, Souls in Motion
• Rufus Wainwright, Dream Requiem
• Wafia, Promised Land
• Rebecca Black, SALVATION
• Yola, My Way EP
• chlothegod, I Feel Different Every Day EP
• Black Nāo Maya, Despertar
• Amayo, Lion Awakes
• Benjamin Lackner, Spindrift
• Brendon Moeller, Blue Moon
• Busta Rhymes, Dragon Season... The Awakening
• David Gray, Dear Life
• Delivery, Force Majeure
• Ex-Vöid, In Love Again
• Flora Hibberd, Swirl
• Niambi, Taboo EP
• Pigeon Pit, Crazy Arms
• Rose Gray, Louder, Please
• Son Lux, Risk of Make Believe EP
• Sophie Jamieson, I Still Want to Share
• Stile Antico, The Golden Renaissance: Palestrina
• Television Personalities, Tune In, Turn On, Drop Out: The Television Personalities Radio Sessions – 1980-1993
• The Pro-Teens, MF TEEN: Your Concurrence In The Above Is Assumed (MF Doom covers)
• Tim Berne, Yikes Too
• Willow Avalon, Southern Belle Raisin' Hell
• ZORA, Belladonna

Stephen Thompson
