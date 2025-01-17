Remembering David Lynch — Producer's Cut

David Lynch, the visionary filmmaker behind "Mulholland Drive," "Eraserhead" and "Twin Peaks" has died. We're remembering him with a listen back to his Wild Card episode from last summer, now with an additional question about his thoughts on the afterlife. Rachel and David also touch on his love for transcendental meditation and his fractured adolescence.

