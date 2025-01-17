The history and evolution of comedy with writer Jesse David Fox

Jesse David Fox is a senior editor at Vulture and the site's main comedy critic. He's also the author of Comedy Book. It's a book about the history and evolution of comedy through covers and interviews of greats like Jerry Seinfeld, Ali Wong, and Adam Sandler, to just name a few.

Comedy Book isn't just a history of the form. In the book Fox writes about comedy as an evolving artform. He gets into the role it plays in our culture, and how the form itself has changed, and is still changing.

Jesse David Fox joins us to talk about Comedy Book and dives into the evolution of the form. He also gets into comedy's relationship with social media, and how it's brought about a growing emphasis on crowd work in stand up.

Copyright 2025 NPR