At the time we publish this episode, Israel's government has yet to accept the terms of the long-negotiated and hard fought ceasefire deal announced yesterday.

The deal is still on, but the quarreling over the details demonstrates how difficult it is to keep the agreement on track.

On Thursday morning after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed a cabinet vote on the deal, accusing Hamas of "reneging" on parts of the agreement.

A Hamas official said on social media that the group is committed to the agreement announced Wednesday.

After more than 15 long months, tens of thousands dead, and close to 2 million people displaced, will we finally see an end to the war in Gaza?

