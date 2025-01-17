© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Your brain is the next tech frontier

Published January 17, 2025 at 8:40 AM EST
Macrovector / Shutterstock

We're entering a new era of brain monitoring and enhancement, but what are the ethical implications? This hour, TED speakers explore the potential and pitfalls of merging our minds with machines.

Guests include legal scholar and AI ethicist Nita Farahany, neurotechnologist and entrepreneur Conor Russomanno, neuroscientist and physician Sergiu Pașca and sous chef Kate Faulkner.

Original broadcast date: January 26, 2024.

This episode was produced by Rachel Faulkner White, Katie Monteleone and Fiona Geiran. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour, James Delahoussaye and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff at NPR also includes Matthew Cloutier and Harsha Nahata. Our audio engineers were Maggie Luthar, Robert Rodriguez and Ted Mebane.

