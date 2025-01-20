© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The science behind the FDA ban on food dye Red No. 3

By Maria Godoy,
Rebecca RamirezJane GreenhalghEmily KwongBerly McCoyHannah Chinn
Published January 20, 2025 at 7:53 AM EST
A bright red drink with a lemon and a stainless steel straw. The petroleum-based dye known as Red No. 3 is found in candy, snacks, and juice beverages, among other food and drink.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced it is banning Red No. 3, a food dye additive in many processed foods, like sodas, sweets and snacks. Recently, it and other dyes were linked to behavior issues in children.

But high levels of Red No. 3 were linked to cancer in rats decades ago. So why is the ban happening now?

Senior editor and science desk correspondent Maria Godoy answers our questions about Red No. 3 and other dyes that may replace it. Plus, should parents worry about feeding their kids products that may contain Red No. 3 before the ban takes effect?

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn, edited by Jane Greenhalgh and Berly McCoy, and fact check by Tyler Jones. The audio engineer was Kwesi Lee.

Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
Jane Greenhalgh
Jane Greenhalgh is a senior producer and editor on NPR's Science Desk.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Berly McCoy
Berly McCoy

Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Hannah Chinn