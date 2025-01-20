The science behind the FDA ban on food dye Red No. 3

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced it is banning Red No. 3, a food dye additive in many processed foods, like sodas, sweets and snacks. Recently, it and other dyes were linked to behavior issues in children.

But high levels of Red No. 3 were linked to cancer in rats decades ago. So why is the ban happening now?

Senior editor and science desk correspondent Maria Godoy answers our questions about Red No. 3 and other dyes that may replace it. Plus, should parents worry about feeding their kids products that may contain Red No. 3 before the ban takes effect?

