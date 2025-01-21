If Marshall Allen can wait 100 years to release his debut solo album (we're not making that up), we can wait a few weeks into January to do our preview of 2025's most-anticipated albums. On this episode we highlight some of our favorites, including upcoming releases from Perfume Genius, Lucy Dacus, serpentwithfeet and more.

NPR Music's Sheldon Pearce and Stephen Thompson join host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and albums:

1. Perfume Genius: "It's A Mirror," from Glory (March 28)

2. Florist: "Have Heaven," from Jellywish (April 4)

3. Lucy Dacus: "Ankles," from Forever Is A Feeling (March 28)

4. serpentwithfeet: "Writhing In The Wind," from GRIP Sequel (Feb. 28)

5. Squid: "Building 650," from Cowards (Feb. 7)

6. Jason Isbell: "Bury Me," from Foxes in the Snow (March 7)

7. Saya Gray: "Shell (Of A Man)," from SAYA (Feb. 21)

8. Marshall Allen: "African Sunset," from New Dawn (Feb. 14)

9. Samia: "Bovine Excision," from Bloodless (April 25)

More officially announced 2025 albums:

• Anna B Savage: You & i are Earth (Jan. 24)

• Central Cee: Can't Rush Greatness (Jan. 24)

• FKA Twigs: EUSEXUA (Jan. 24)• Holly Cole: Dark Moon (Jan. 24)

• Larkin Poe, Bloom (Jan. 24)

• Mogwai: The Bad Fire (Jan. 24)

• Rose City Band, Sol y Sambra (Jan. 24)

• Sam Amidon, Salt River (Jan. 24)

• Samba Touré, Baarakelaw (Jan. 24)

• Tuung: Love You All Over Again (Jan. 24)

• Pink Siifu: BLACK'!ANTIQUE (Jan. 27)

• Ambrose Akinmusire, honey from a winter stone (Jan. 31)• Bonnie Prince Billy: The Purple Bird (Jan. 31)

• Brooke Combe, Dancing at the Edge of the World (Jan. 31)

• Cymande, Renascence (Jan. 31)

• Damon Locks, List of Demands (Jan. 31)

• FearDorian, Leaving Home (Jan. 31)

• Geologist & D.S., A Shaw Deal (Jan. 31)

• EST Gee, I Ain't Feeling You (Jan. 31)

• Lily Hiatt, Forever (Jan. 31)

• Manic Street Preachers, Critical Thinking (Jan. 31)

• Maribou State, Hallucinating Love (Jan. 31)

• MIKE, Showbiz (Jan. 31)

• Nyron Higor, s/t (Jan. 31)

• Qing Madi, I am the Blueprint (Jan. 31)

• The Weeknd: Hurry Up Tomorrow (Jan. 31)

• Biig Piig, 11:11 (Feb. 7)

• Circa Waves: Death and Love Pt. 1 (Feb. 7)

• corook, committed to a bit (Feb. 7)

• FACS: Wish Defense (Feb. 7)

• Guided by Voices: Universe Room (Feb. 7)

• Heartworms: Glutton for Punishment (Feb. 7)

• HONESTY: U R HERE (Feb. 7)

• James Brandon Lewis, Apple Cores (Feb. 7)

• Mary Halvorson Quartet: The Bagatelles Vol. 1 (Feb. 7)

• Nadia Reid: Enter Now Brightness (Feb. 7)

• Oklou: Choke Enough (Feb. 7)

• Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory: s/t (Feb. 7)

• Skeleten: Mentalized (Feb. 7)

• Squid: Cowards (Feb. 7)

• Wafia, promised land (Feb. 7)

• Wilco: A Ghost Is Born 20th. Anniversary Ed. (Feb. 7)

• William Hooker, Jubilation (Feb. 7)

• Alessia Cara: Love and Hyperbole (Feb. 14)

• Bartees Strange: Horror (Feb. 14)

• Califone: The Villagers Companion (Feb. 14)

• Denison Witmer: Anything At All (Feb. 14)

• Horsegirl: Phonetics On And On (Feb. 14)

• John Glacier, Like A Ribbon (Feb. 14)

• John Patitucci: Spirit Fall (Feb. 14)

• Lei Lang: Dui (Feb. 14)

• Mereba: The Breeze Grew a Fire (Feb. 14)

• Richard Dawson: End of the Middle (Feb. 14)

• The Lumineers: Automatic (Feb. 14)

• The War & Treaty: Plus One (Feb. 14)

• Basia Bulat: Basia's Place (Feb. 21)

• Bath's: Gut (Feb. 21)

• Colin Self: respite ∞ levity for the nameless ghost in crisis (Feb. 21)

• Jim Ghedi: Wasteland (Feb. 21)

• Patterson Hood: Exploding Trees & Airplane Scream (Feb. 21)

• Porridge Radio: The Machine Starts To Sing (ep) (Feb. 21)

• Roddy Richh: The Navy Album (Feb. 21)

• Sam Fender: People Watching (Feb. 21)

• Silverstein: Antibloom (Feb. 21)

• The Wombats: Oh! The Ocean (Feb. 21)

• Youth Lagoon: Rarely Do I Dream (Feb. 21)

• Aloe Blacc: Stand Together (Feb. 28)

• Andy Bell: pinball wanderer (Feb. 28)

• Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Ubique (Feb. 28)

• Architects: The Sky, The Earth & All Between (Feb. 28)

• BANKS: Off With Her Head (Feb. 28)

• bdrmm: Microtonic (Feb. 28)

• Cloakroom: Last Leg of the Human Table (Feb. 28)

• Darkside: Nothing (Feb. 28)

• David Grubbs: Whistle from Above (Feb. 28)

• Deep Sea Diver: Billboard Heart (Feb. 28)

• Edith Frost: In Space (Feb. 28)

• Everything is Recorded: Temporary (Feb. 28)

• LISA: Alter Ego (Feb. 28)

• Marie Davidson: City of Clowns (Feb. 28)

• Mdou Moctar: Tears of Injustice (Feb. 28)

• Miya Folick: Erotica Veronica (Feb. 28)

• Panda Bear: Sinister Grift (Feb. 28)

• Rattle: Encircle (Feb. 28)

• Rebecca Black, SALVATION (Feb. 28)

• The Chills: Spring Board: The Early Unrecorded Songs (Feb. 28)

• The Ting Tings: Home (Feb. 28)

• Amy Margret: I Miss You, I Do (March 7)

• Bob Mould: Herer We Go Crazy (March 7)

• Clara Mann: Rift (March 7)

• Divorce: Drive To Goldenhammer (March 7)

• Franc Moody: Chewing the Fat (March 7)

• Fust: Big Ugly (March 7)

• Hamilton Leithauser: This Side Of The Island (March 7)

• HotWax: Hot Shock (March 7)

• Kedr Livanskiy: Myrtus Myth (March 7)

• Lagartijeando: 7 Caminos (March 7)

• LAKE: Bucolic (March 7)

• Moreish Idols: All In The Game (March 7)

• Pale Blue Eyes: New Place (March 7)

• Spiritbox: Tsunami Sea (March 7)

• The Tubs: Cotton Crown (March 7)

• Tokimonsta: Eternal Reverie (March 7)

• Whatever the Weather (Loraine James): Whatever The Weather II (March 12)

• Bombara: Birthmarks (March 14)

• clipping.: Dead Channel Sky (March 14)

• Coheed and Cambria: The Father of Make Believe (March 14)

• Consentrik Quartet (Nels Cline project): Consentrik Quartet (March 14)

• Davido: 5ive (March 14)

• Rose Cousins: Conditions of Love (March 14)

• Throwing Muses: Moonlight Concessions (March 14)

• Floodlights: Underneath (March 21)

• Gnod & White Hills: Drop Out III (March 21)

• Japanese Breakfast: For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (March 21)

• more ease & claire rousay: no floor (March 21)

• My morning Jacket: is (March 21)

• Tamino: Every Dawn's a Mountain (March 21)

• The Horrors: Nightlife (March 21)

• Young Widows: Ppower Sucker (March 21)

• Arp Frique & The Perpetual Singers: The Gospel Of Jesamy (March 28)

• Butcher Brown: Letters from the Atlantic (March 28)

• Coco Rosie: Little Death Wishes (March 28)

• Dean Wareham: That's the Price of Loving Me (March 28)

• Destroyer: Dan's Boogie (March 28)

• Eiko Ishibashi: Antigone (March 28)

• Great Grandpa: Patience, moonbeam (March 28)

• Knats: Knats (March 28)

• OHYUNG: You Are Always On My Mind (March 28)

• SPELLLING: Portrait of My Heart (March 28)

• The Darkness: Dreams on Toast (March 28)

• Yukimi (of Little Dragon): For You (March 28)

• Dirty Projectors: Songs of the EArth (April 4)

• DJ Koze: Music Can Hear Us (April 4)

• Panchiko: Ginko (April 4)

• SYML: Nobody Lives Here (April 4)

• Yann Tiersen: Rathlin from a Distance / The Liquid Hour (April 4)

• Blondshell: If You Asked For A Picture (May 2)

• Ben Kweller: Cover The Mirrors (May 30)

• Dumb Things, Self Help (March or April)

Rumored albums for 2025

• ASAP Rocky: Don't Be Dumb

• Burna Boy: No Sign of Weakness

• Cardi B: TBD

• Chance the Rapper: Star Line Gallery

• Clipse: Let God Sort Em Out

• Doja Cat: TBD

• J Cole: The Fall Off

• JID and Metro Boomin: JIDTRO

• JPEGMAFIA, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU (DIRECTORS CUT)

• Lana Del Rey: The Right Person Will Stay

• Lil Uzi Vert: Luv is Rage 3

• Miquel: Viscera

• PinkPantheress: TBD

• Playboi Carti: I AM MUSIC

• Rihanna: R9

• Rosalía: TBD

• Summer Walker: Finally Over It

• Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist: Forensics

• Young Thug: TBD



