Trump's fight to revoke birthright citizenship is headed to court

Many of President Trump's actions on immigration are expected to face significant legal challenges, specifically his executive actions to end birthright citizenship and restrict federal funds to sanctuary cities. The ACLU's Cody Wofsy talks about the lawsuit his group has already filed.

Then, Trump granted sweeping clemency to the more than 1,500 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, including those convicted of assaulting police officers. Jackson Reffitt, son of convicted Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt, discusses the pardon his father received from Trump on Monday.

And, Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement. David Cash, who resigned Monday as the New England regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, joins us to discuss what this means for the global fight to slow climate change.

