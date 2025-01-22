Breaking down the executive actions Trump is using to govern

President Donald J. Trump began taking decisive steps to implement his agenda hours after being sworn in.

In the day since he's once again become President, Trump has signed more than 200 executive actions aimed at delivering on campaign promises such as lower energy prices, mass deportations and an end to birthright citizenship.

There's been a deluge of actions, orders and pronouncements during the President's first day. From tariffs to immigration to the January 6th pardons – we breakdown everything down.

