Felix and Ana try out New Year's Resolutions

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Felix Contreras
Published January 22, 2025 at 1:14 PM EST
Federico Aubele is featured on this week's episode of Alt.Latino.
Federico Aubele
Will Ana and Felix ever figure out their New Years Resolution for 2025? The clock is ticking. They contemplate that and share their favorite recent new music.

Songs featured in this episode:

  • Marina Albero, "First Step of the journey"
  • Beelé, Ovy On the Drums, "Mi Refe"
  • Fela Kuti, "Shakara"
  • The Bongo Hop, "La Pata Coja feat. Nidia Gongora"
  • nsqk, Easykid, "BOBOMENSOTONTO"
  • Federico Aubele, "Te Quiero a Ti"
  • Juana Aguirre, "lo_divino"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
