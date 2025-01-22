Felix and Ana try out New Year's Resolutions

Will Ana and Felix ever figure out their New Years Resolution for 2025? The clock is ticking. They contemplate that and share their favorite recent new music.

Songs featured in this episode:

Marina Albero, "First Step of the journey"

Beelé, Ovy On the Drums, "Mi Refe"

Fela Kuti, "Shakara"

The Bongo Hop, "La Pata Coja feat. Nidia Gongora"

nsqk, Easykid, "BOBOMENSOTONTO"

Federico Aubele, "Te Quiero a Ti"

Juana Aguirre, "lo_divino"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2025 NPR