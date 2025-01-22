New ICE Policies, Hegseth Claims, West Bank Attacks

Immigration enforcement will now be able to arrest migrants at sensitive locations like schools and churches ; new misconduct allegations emerge against Pentagon chief nominee Pete Hegseth; and Israel launches a military operation on the occupied West Bank.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Roberta Rampton, Anna Yukhananov, Robert Little, Olivia Hampton and Alice Woelfle. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Chris Thomas, Milton Guevara and Claire Murashima. We get engineering support from Robert Rodriguez, and our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

