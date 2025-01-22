© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'One of Them Days' turns Keke Palmer and SZA loose

By Stephen Thompson,
Aisha HarrisBrittany LuseCorey Antonio RoseHafsa FathimaLennon SherburneMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published January 22, 2025 at 9:36 AM EST
Keke Palmer and SZA in One of Them Days.
Anne Marie Fox
/
Sony Pictures
Keke Palmer and SZA in One of Them Days.

Keke Palmer is one of Hollywood's most charismatic leads, and SZA is one of the world's biggest pop stars. Now, they've teamed up for the raunchy buddy comedy One of Them Days. The movie is about two best friends in L.A., who endure a wild series of misadventures as they try to make rent over the course of one very eventful day. It's rowdy and profane, but it's also got something to say about gentrification, predatory businesses, and other factors that make it hard to survive and advance in America.

