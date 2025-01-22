Syracuse councilors approve hotel tax, IT audit

Syracuse Common Councilors look to bring in more revenue and investigate spending patterns in their first regular meeting of the year.

Syracuse Councilors voted 8 -1 to implement a "Hotel and Motel Tax" which will place a 2% tax on occupied rooms in Syracuse hotels. According to Councilor Corey Williams, the tax could bring in some millions of dollars in revenue. He said it's a move that puts the city closer to a balanced budget.

"What it means it's more revenue for our city," Williams said. "As you know, we've been trying to to grow, the sources of which we have revenue, and make sure we're not balancing the budget on the backs of our residents. And this is a really great way to generate additional revenue for our city, from folks that are visiting from outside."

The tax comes at a time when Syracuse is in need of more hotel options, but Williams said future developments may be around the corner.

"We've heard rumors there is the potential for additional development of hotels in the city, and we're excited about that," Williams said. "And, we want to make sure that we remain a place for people to visit."

Councilors also voted to look into how some city funds are being used. Councilors unanimously approved an audit to investigate the city's Information Technology systems including payroll and HR systems. Williams says the audit will help give clarity to a previously approved, and continuously delayed, $10 million upgrade project.

"After about $10 million, we still don't have an entirely operational product," Williams said. "There have been some modules that have moved forward. But we're still lacking that comprehensive product that we have invested a lot of money into. And so we have the interest of taxpayers in mind, we want to make sure that, again, we're getting value for what we're spending and that we have a path forward."

The audit will be conducted by an outside consulting group.

