Michael Shannon thinks you look ridiculous when you shout

Michael Shannon grew up a kid of divorced parents, shuttling between Kentucky and Illinois and never quite fitting in. In his conversation with Rachel, the "The Shape of Water" and "Boardwalk Empire" star discusses his experience being a "loner" in childhood, and finding solace in the music of R.E.M. and acting. He also discusses how his directorial debut, "Eric Larue," brought out his inner child.

