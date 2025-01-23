The Trump Administration's Plan For Immigration

In his first moments as president, Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive actions targeting immigration. These include declaring a national emergency at the southern border and ending birthright citizenship.

The Trump administration also unveiled a plan to deploy as many as 200 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to conduct raids targeting undocumented migrants in cities across the country this week. And a memo from the Department of Homeland Security gives immigration enforcement officials the ability to enter schools and places of worship.

In 2022, 11 million people were living in the U.S. without legal status. We go over what Trump's immigration policies will mean for them — and what the fight to make them law will look like.

