New Music Friday: The best albums out Jan. 24

NPR Music host Stephen Thompson welcomes Desiré Moses of Virginia public radio station WNRN to break down the albums hitting streaming services on Friday, January 24.

Featured albums

• FKA twigs, EUSEXUA

• Central Cee, CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS

• Sam Amidon, Salt River

• Mogwai, The Bad Fire

• Anna B. Savage, You & i are Earth

Other notable albums out Jan. 24

• Alan Abrahams, Ascend

• Ale Hop & Titi Bakorta, Mapambazuko

• Benjamin Booker, LOWER

• Brueder Selke & Midori Hirano, Split Scale

• C. Duncan, It's Only A Love Song

• Cecilia Castleman, s/t

• Charles "Wigg" Walker, This Love Is Gonna Last

• Charm School, Debt Forever

• David Allred, The Beautiful World

• Dax Riggs, 7 Songs for Spiders

• Die Wilde Jagd & Metropole Orkest, Lux Tenera

• Ditz, Never Inhale

• Eric Cannata, Holding Onto The Holy

• Flipturn, Burnout Days

• François Couturier & Dominique Pifarély, Preludes & Songs

• Gao Hong & Zhao Xiaoxia, Prelude to the Divine Realm

• Iggy Pop, Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

• Jordan Adetunji, A Jaguar's Dream

• Jonus Eric, Diode

• Kane Brown, The High Road

• Kathryn Mohr, Waiting Room

• Larkin Poe, Bloom

• Laura Cahen, De l'autre côté

• Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis & Karine Polwart, Looking for the Thread

• Open Head, What Is Success

• Phatness, Fillerkiller

• Rose City Band, Sol Y Sombra

• Samba Touré, Baarakelaw

• Teddy Swims, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

• tunng, Love You All Over Again

• USA/Mexico, Live In Paris

• Young Franco, it's Franky baby!

