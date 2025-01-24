© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Music Friday: The best albums out Jan. 24

By Stephen Thompson,
Desire Moses
Published January 24, 2025 at 8:38 AM EST
FKA twigs' new album is titled EUSEXUA.
Courtesy of the artist
FKA twigs' new album is titled EUSEXUA.

NPR Music host Stephen Thompson welcomes Desiré Moses of Virginia public radio station WNRN to break down the albums hitting streaming services on Friday, January 24.

Featured albums

• FKA twigs, EUSEXUA
• Central Cee, CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS
• Sam Amidon, Salt River
• Mogwai, The Bad Fire
• Anna B. Savage, You & i are Earth

Other notable albums out Jan. 24

• Alan Abrahams, Ascend
• Ale Hop & Titi Bakorta, Mapambazuko
• Benjamin Booker, LOWER
• Brueder Selke & Midori Hirano, Split Scale
• C. Duncan, It's Only A Love Song
• Cecilia Castleman, s/t
• Charles "Wigg" Walker, This Love Is Gonna Last
• Charm School, Debt Forever
• David Allred, The Beautiful World
• Dax Riggs, 7 Songs for Spiders
• Die Wilde Jagd & Metropole Orkest, Lux Tenera
• Ditz, Never Inhale
• Eric Cannata, Holding Onto The Holy
• Flipturn, Burnout Days
• François Couturier & Dominique Pifarély, Preludes & Songs
• Gao Hong & Zhao Xiaoxia, Prelude to the Divine Realm
• Iggy Pop, Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
• Jordan Adetunji, A Jaguar's Dream
• Jonus Eric, Diode
• Kane Brown, The High Road
• Kathryn Mohr, Waiting Room
• Larkin Poe, Bloom
• Laura Cahen, De l'autre côté
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis & Karine Polwart, Looking for the Thread
• Open Head, What Is Success
• Phatness, Fillerkiller
• Rose City Band, Sol Y Sombra
• Samba Touré, Baarakelaw
• Teddy Swims, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)
• tunng, Love You All Over Again
• USA/Mexico, Live In Paris
• Young Franco, it's Franky baby!

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson
Desire Moses