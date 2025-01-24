The future of our memories

From creating "synthetic" memories to reviving ruined monuments, tech no longer simply stores the past—it can enhance it. This hour, we explore new ways to capture, share and even recreate our past.

Guests include technologist Pau Aleikum Garcia, cartoonist Amy Kurzweil and digital archaeologist Chance Coughenour.

