© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Trump Administration And America's Tech Leaders

Published January 24, 2025 at 8:53 AM EST
Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk attend the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC.
Pool
/
Getty Images
Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk attend the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC.

Tesla's Elon Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos were all in attendance Monday as President Donald Trump was sworn into office. In fact, they had better seats than most.

Titans of the tech industry have spent months cozying up to the 47th president of the United States. Musk made campaign appearances with Trump. Zuckerberg has switched up his cultural rhetoric to fall in line with the new administration. And Bezos's companies are investing in the first family.

Then there's TikTok thanking then President-elect Trump for signaling he'd keep the app around for Americans following its recent blackout (despite the app's ban being initially pushed by Trump himself). The president's family has also gotten into the crypto market in a big way.

What does it mean that these powerful men are working so closely with the new administration?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts