The Trump Administration And America's Tech Leaders

Tesla's Elon Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos were all in attendance Monday as President Donald Trump was sworn into office. In fact, they had better seats than most.

Titans of the tech industry have spent months cozying up to the 47th president of the United States. Musk made campaign appearances with Trump. Zuckerberg has switched up his cultural rhetoric to fall in line with the new administration. And Bezos's companies are investing in the first family.

Then there's TikTok thanking then President-elect Trump for signaling he'd keep the app around for Americans following its recent blackout (despite the app's ban being initially pushed by Trump himself). The president's family has also gotten into the crypto market in a big way.

What does it mean that these powerful men are working so closely with the new administration?

