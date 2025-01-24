© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Trump declared a "national energy emergency." Now what?

By Sarah McCammon,
Jeff BradyCamila Domonoske
Published January 24, 2025 at 8:54 AM EST

During his inaugural address, President Trump said, "I will also declare a national energy emergency — we will drill, baby, drill." What does that declaration mean — not only for the energy industry, but for combatting climate change & for consumers?

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, climate correspondent Jeff Brady, and business correspondent Camila Domonoske.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
