Trump order strands Afghan refugees who helped the U.S. military

Thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. military during the war in Afghanistan are stranded after President Trump suspended the refugee admissions program. Shawn VanDiver, president of #AfghanEvac, joins us.

And, a new article from The Atlantic found that communicating via text is harder for men. The article's author, Matthew Schnipper, explains the social implications.

Then, many rural Italian towns are offering properties for 1 euro in an effort to revitalize their communities. Rubia Andrade Daniels bought three of them in 2019. Spoiler alert: they were all fixer-uppers.

Connect with us:

Find more stories from today's show here.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to our podcast here.

Email the show at letters@hereandnow.org

Copyright 2025 NPR