Trump Visits Disaster Zones, DEI and the Military, London Hacking Hearing

President Trump visits disaster zones; the Trump administration wants to end the military's diversity and anti-extremism programs; and an Israeli private eye is wanted by the U.S. for hacking.

For more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Jason Breslow, Diane Webber, Clare Lombardo, Olivia Hampton and Alice Woelfle. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas, Milton Guevara and Claire Murashima. We get engineering support from Arthur Laurent, and our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

Copyright 2025 NPR