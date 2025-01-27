© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Trump's dismantling of DEI

Published January 27, 2025 at 9:32 AM EST
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Circa Resort & Casino on January 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Circa Resort & Casino on January 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former President Joe Biden championed DEI programs–initiatives aimed at diversity, equity inclusion and accessibility in recruiting, hiring and retention of federal government employees. In a matter of days – and a few pen strokes – President Donald Trump brought it all to an end this week.

NPR's Pien Huang speaks with Timothy Welbeck, the director of Temple University's Center for Anti-Racism, to understand more about the history of DEI and how it became targeted by President Trump,

