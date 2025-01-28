© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Can Susie Wiles keep Trump on track?

Published January 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles arrives prior to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the United States Capitol.
Melina Mara-Pool
/
Getty Images
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles arrives prior to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the United States Capitol.

Susie Wiles is doing something no woman has done before. She is the first in history to hold the position of White House Chief of Staff.

Now, we will find out if she can do something that no one — man or woman – has ever done before: Impose discipline and order on a Trump White House that was rife with leaks, drama, and by many accounts – chaos – during his first term.

A chief of staff can be the difference between a ground-breaking presidency and chaos. Is Susie Wiles up to the task?

