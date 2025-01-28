Can Susie Wiles keep Trump on track?

Susie Wiles is doing something no woman has done before. She is the first in history to hold the position of White House Chief of Staff.

Now, we will find out if she can do something that no one — man or woman – has ever done before: Impose discipline and order on a Trump White House that was rife with leaks, drama, and by many accounts – chaos – during his first term.

A chief of staff can be the difference between a ground-breaking presidency and chaos. Is Susie Wiles up to the task?

