© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ICYMI: Bishop Budde On Faith And Politics

Published January 28, 2025 at 2:59 PM EST
Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde delivers a sermon during the National Prayer Service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde delivers a sermon during the National Prayer Service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

It's a moment that's run through President Donald Trump's first week in office — a bishop in Washington imploring the incoming commander in chief to show mercy to the less powerful during a national prayer service.

This simple claim meant a lot to million worrying for the future of their country. It also offended many more who think it's on the right track.

But that hasn't caused Bishop Marian Budde to waver in her convictions.

She joins us to discuss her faith. What did that moment mean to her? What does she hope for the U.S.?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts