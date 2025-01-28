ICYMI: Bishop Budde On Faith And Politics

It's a moment that's run through President Donald Trump's first week in office — a bishop in Washington imploring the incoming commander in chief to show mercy to the less powerful during a national prayer service.

This simple claim meant a lot to million worrying for the future of their country. It also offended many more who think it's on the right track.

But that hasn't caused Bishop Marian Budde to waver in her convictions.

She joins us to discuss her faith. What did that moment mean to her? What does she hope for the U.S.?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR