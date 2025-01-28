The Contenders, Vol. 3: The songs we can't stop playing this week

It's still only January (an interminably long, cold and dark month), but we've already gotten some early contenders for songs that'll wind up on our best of the year. This week, we update our running list with a gorgeous, soaring collaboration between the Belgian-Egyptian singer Tamino and Mitski; we've also got the first new music from Son Lux since they scored the Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once, a thunderous track from Circuit des Yeux, grungy guitar rock via Flora From Kansas and more.

NPR Music editor Hazel Cills joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Shura: "Recognise," from I Got Too Sad For My Friends

2. Tamino, Mitski: "Sanctuary," from Every Dawn's a Mountain

3. Julien Baker & Torres: "Sugar in the Tank" (single)

4. Flora From Kansas: "The Ghost is Me," from Homesick

5. Circuit des Yeux: "Megaloner," from Halo On The Inside

6. Son Lux: "Cocoon," from Risk of Make Believe

