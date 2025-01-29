Syracuse Budget Director announces mayoral campaign, party switch

The race for Syracuse Mayor continues to widen as Syracuse's Budget Director Timothy Rudd switches party affiliates to run.

A self-proclaimed life-long Democrat Timothy Rudd is looking to expand the candidate pool and give himself better odds by switching party affiliations. Rudd announced his campaign earlier this month and is fully embracing the label of "RINO" or "Republican in name only."

"I think I am the best candidate city-wide, regardless of political affiliation," Rudd said. "As a result I also think I am the best candidate within the Republican party for Republicans. It's a practical choice."

Rudd said he has had limited conversations with city Republicans including Syracuse Republican Committee Chair Kevin Ryan. Ryan says although he was aware Rudd intended to launch a campaign and was interested in registering as a Republican, the nature of the campaign announcement came as a surprise.

"We're good enough to take our ballot line but you don't respect our values, you don't stand for the things we stand for," Ryan said. "As if you're telling your friends on the Democrat side of the aisle 'hey, vote for me. I'm on the Republican line but I'm not one of those bad Republicans, it's still safe to vote for me.'"

Ryan said the Republican committee will continue to meet to discuss other potential candidates.

Rudd stands by his RINO claim, even adapting the acronym into his campaign principles of respect, integrity, numbers and ownership.