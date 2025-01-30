Rusty Sabich comes out of retirement in Scott Turow's thriller 'Presumed Guilty'

After a long career as a prosecutor, a defense attorney and a judge, 77-year-old Rusty Sabich is retired. But when a young woman named Mae Potter goes missing, Rusty comes out of retirement to defend the lead suspect – who happens to be his soon-to-be stepson. Presumed Guilty is the latest novel from Scott Turow, who's been writing about this character since he published Presumed Innocent in 1987. In today's episode, Turow joins NPR's Scott Simon for a conversation that touches on second chances, the fallibility of the legal system, and the potential impact of artificial intelligence on literature.

