The Kingdom Behind Glass
Who owns stolen art? Today on the show, the bloody journey of a Benin Bronze from West Africa to the halls of one of England's most elite universities — a tale of imperialism, betrayal, and the making of the modern world.
Guests:
Ore Ogunbiyi, Africa correspondent for The Economist
Nwando Achebe, the Jack and Margaret Sweet Endowed Professor of History at Michigan State University
Deadria Farmer-Paellmann, executive director of the Restitution Study Group
Dan Hicks, professor of contemporary archaeology at the University of Oxford, and curator at the Pitt Rivers Museum
If you would like to learn more:
- The Brutish Museums The Benin Bronzes, Colonial Violence and Cultural Restitution, by Dan Hicks
- A museum's confession: Why we have looted objects, by Chloe Veltman
