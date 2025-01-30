The Kingdom Behind Glass

Who owns stolen art? Today on the show, the bloody journey of a Benin Bronze from West Africa to the halls of one of England's most elite universities — a tale of imperialism, betrayal, and the making of the modern world.

Guests:

Ore Ogunbiyi, Africa correspondent for The Economist

Nwando Achebe, the Jack and Margaret Sweet Endowed Professor of History at Michigan State University

Deadria Farmer-Paellmann, executive director of the Restitution Study Group

Dan Hicks, professor of contemporary archaeology at the University of Oxford, and curator at the Pitt Rivers Museum

If you would like to learn more:

