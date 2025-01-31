In 'Companion,' a robot seizes CTRL of her life

© 2025 WRVO Public Media
By Glen Weldon,
Stephen ThompsonAyesha RascoeLiz MetzgerLennon SherburneMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published January 31, 2025 at 9:27 AM EST
Sophie Thatcher in Companion.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Sophie Thatcher in Companion.

In the smart, twisty thriller-comedy Companion, three young couples gather at a swanky lake house for the weekend. One of the couples is not like the others – that's because the girlfriend (Sophie Thatcher) turns out to be a companion robot, built to satisfy the boyfriend's (Jack Quaid) every fantasy. Inevitably, things go wrong, which sets off a chain of twists and revelations that comes with a body count.

