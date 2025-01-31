New Music Friday: The best albums out Jan. 31

The Weeknd may be the biggest release of the week, but is it the best? We run down five other albums you should hear, with NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and John Morrison, host of Culture Cypher Radio on partner station WXPN.

Cymande, 'Renascence'

BMG

Ambrose Akinmusire, 'honey from a winter stone'

Nonesuch

Lilly Hiatt, 'Forever'

New West

Pink Siifu, 'BLACK'!ANTIQUE'

Dynamite Hill

Damon Locks, 'List of Demands'

International Anthem

Other notable albums out January 31

Pop

Kim Wilde, Closer

Qing Madi, I am the Blueprint

The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Rock/Indie/Alternative

Adrian Quesada, Home Free OST

OST ASkySoBlack, Touch Heaven

Assistant, Certain Memories

Charlie Houston, Big After I Die

Circa Waves, Death & Love Pt. 1

Freckle, Freckle

Geologist & D.S. (from Animal Collective), A Shaw Deal

Kawala, Kawala Collection

L.S. Dunes, Violet

Last Train, III

The Laughing Chimes, Whispers in the Speech Machine

Manic Street Preachers, Critical Thinking

moe., Circle of Giants

Prison, Downstate

Quicche, Frisia

RØRY, Restoration

Sweet Pill, Unraveled

Hip-Hop

EST Gee, I Aint Feeling You

FearDorian, Leaving Home

Madvillain, Madvillany Demos

MIKE, Showbiz

Tyga, NSFW

R&B/Soul

Brooke Combe, Dancing at the Edge of the World

Eddie Chacon, Lay Low

V/A, Eccentric Soul: The Cobra Label

Country/Folk/Americana

Bonnie "Prince" Billy, The Purple Bird

Heather Maloney, Exploding Star

Penny & Sparrow, Lefty

Sierra Ferrell, Trail of Flowers (Deluxe Edition)

Jazz

Isaiah Collier, William Hooker, William Parker, The Ancients

Joe McPhee, I'm Just Say'n

Johanna Summer / Jakob Manz, Cameo

Joona Toivanen Trio, Gravity

Julia Hulsmann, Under the Surface

Julian & Roman Wasserfuhr, Safe Place

Classical

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Khachaturian: Piano Concerto

Ludovico Einaudi, The Summer Portraits

Max Richter, The Blue Notebooks (20 Year Edition)

Renaud Capucon, Petr Popelka, Seiji Ozawa, Richard Strauss

Global

Jupiter & Okwess, Ekoya

Khalil Harrison, Uzwile Bathini

Nyron Higor, Nyron Higor

Electronic/Out There

Architectural, Good Night, Whatever That Is

Decius, Decius Vol. II (Splendour & Obedience)

General Magic, Bosko

Les Rallizes Dénudés, 屋​根​裏 YaneUra Sept. '80

Maribou State, Hallucinating Love

Memory Pearl, Cosmic-Astral

Ocean Moon, Ways to the Deep Meadow

Peter Rehberg, Liminal States

Radart, Blips & Bleeps

Sectra, Through the Static

Shackleton, In the Cell of Dreams (Live)

Wojciech Rusin, Honey for the Ants

