Running the numbers on deportation, interest rates and math

By Wailin Wong,
Darian WoodsAmanda AronczykCorey BridgesKate Concannon
Published January 31, 2025 at 9:30 AM EST
Getty Images

Why haven't American 8th graders' math scores recovered? Does Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actually have the resources to make all the deportations Trump's promised? And what's the path for interest rates in the Trump economy? All that on Indicators of the Week.

