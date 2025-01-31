Students learning from pros during Buffalo jazz fest

Goo

Goo Dolls member Robby Takac is among the notable artists who offers his talents and skills to students during the annual Music is Art Western New York Jazz Festival. But he and other organizers alike say all the focus is on students -- and where their talents can lead.

The jazz festival -- which this year was at the BOCES Career and Technical Center at Calspan -- is a 15-year staple for many band programs around Buffalo.

Kenmore East sophomore and bass player Cora Walker says the events present new opportunities to improve her art-form.

“In the actual recording room, you can see all the mics that are set up," she said. "And I would know how to do that, but I don't particularly know how to do, like, the mixing and all that stuff. So, this is an opportunity for me to see what they're doing.”

Most of the students attending won’t pursue music professionally, said Paul Aguglia, Kenmore East Band Director and event founder. But he can still make an impact through efforts like the jazz fest.

“Whenever I’m educating, I always try and look at what is the bigger picture," he said. "I just consider myself to be a farmer. My job is to plant seeds. I don't often get to sow the sow the rewards, but I get to plant the seeds.”

Paul Aguglia/Kenmore East High School

The festival cloncluded with students performing concerts Friday night at Rockwell Hall and Burchfield-Penney auditoriums.

It’s a valuable experience because there’s variety even after four years attending, Kenmore East senior and trumpeter Nolan Vitko said.

“My favorite part is always the clinicians, because it's always different, and no one person is the same. So you just, like, if you have five people in a line, they could all tell you different things," he said. "You just gotta say, 'Okay, I really like what that guy said about like, this, this rhythm. And I really like what that guy said about like, using a specific melody.' Just taking that and becoming your own person, as well as just collaborating with other musicians your age, is awesome.”

Takac, founder of the Music is Art organization, hopes biggest takeaway for students is how much dedication it takes to pursue the craft.

“When they talk to people who are actually in it, is what it takes to get to that place," he said. "You have to dedicate yourself to something in order to get to where you want to be. And I just hope that's the thing that people take away.”

Aguglia says schools over the years have attended from five counties around Western New York, but also as far as Nashville, Las Vegas and Germany.