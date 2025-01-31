The Debate Over Fluoride In American Drinking Water

Fluoride in American tap water is nothing new. We've been safely adding it to our drinking water for decades and staved off tooth decay in our population.

But new skepticism has some Americans wondering about the benefits of the practice. This is in large part thanks to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump's pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services.

How is fluoride added to our water supply? Are there any risks to ingesting it? And why are some so worried about drinking it?

